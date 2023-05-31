Twitter may be worth a third of what Musk paid for it last year, figures show

Twitter may now be worth one third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago, figures show.

Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at 6.55 billion dollars (£5.28 billion). That is down from the nearly 20 billion dollars (£16.14 billion) Fidelity valued its stake at in October.