Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo threaten to take over northern municipality

Troops from the Nato-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have set up barricades in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 international soldiers injured.

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in Zvecan, 28 miles north of the capital, Pristina, as part of their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.