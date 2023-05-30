Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 18:26
Associated Press reporters

The Carter family has said that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Centre announced on Tuesday.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” said a statement from the think tank founded by former president Jimmy Carter and his wife.

The centre noted that Mrs Carter has been a leading mental health advocate for much of her life, working to improve access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness.

The family says it is sharing the news hoping to prompt conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices that could help people and their families get the support they need, the statement said.

More in this section

Premier League File Photo Illegal streaming gang jailed for selling cut-price Premier League subscriptions
Five people remain missing after Iowa apartments collapse Five people remain missing after Iowa apartments collapse
Artificial intelligence poses 'extinction' risk, top AI CEOs and experts warn Artificial intelligence poses 'extinction' risk, top AI CEOs and experts warn
CarterPlace: International
KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the Nato-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo (Dejan Simicevic/AP/PA)

Nato sends 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd