Russia’s key gas exporter Gazprom announces 41% fall in profits

Russia’s key gas exporter Gazprom announces 41% fall in profits
The Gazprom Neft in Belgrade, Serbia. Gazprom announced on Tuesday that its profit for 2022 plunged by more than 40% (Alamy/PA)
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 17:28
Associated Press reporters

Gazprom, the state-owned natural gas company that is a pillar of Russia’s economy, announced on Tuesday that its profit for 2022 plunged by more than 40% and said it would not pay a full-year dividend.

The news sent Gazprom shares down about 4% on the Moscow stock exchange. The state owns slightly more than 50% of the company.

Profits for the year were 1.226 trillion rubles (£12.4 billion), 41% lower than in 2021.

The company cited a windfall imposed last year to boost the government’s coffers as the reason for the decline.

But Gazprom also has lost most of its European customers amid the conflict in Ukraine and has tried to bolster its export business with increased supplies to China and other markets.

More in this section

Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months
Missing Madeleine McCann Sniffer dogs and pickaxes used by police in fresh Madeleine McCann searches
Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 deliberately set by student, says official Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 deliberately set by student, says official
GazpromDigitalPlace: International
Volunteers clear mud as household goods are piled on the side of a street in Faenza, Italy, on Monday, May 22, 2023 (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP/PA)

Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd