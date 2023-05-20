British author Martin Amis dies aged 73

British author Martin Amis dies aged 73
Martin Amis (Tim Anderson/Galaxy National Books/PA)
Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 21:02
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

British author Martin Amis has died aged 73, his publisher has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The renowned novelist and screenwriter published a series of novels and non-fiction works over his lifetime, with his best-known arguably being 1984’s Money and 1989’s London Fields.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Vintage Books said: “We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis: novelist, essayist, memoirist, critic, stylist supreme.

“It has been a profound privilege and pleasure to be his publisher; first as Jonathan Cape in 1973, with his explosive debut, The Rachel Papers; then as part of Penguin Random House and Vintage, up to and including his most recent book, 2020’s Inside Story.”

His novel Time’s Arrow was shortlisted for the Booker Prize while his 2003 novel Yellow Dog was also longlisted.

The official Twitter account of The Booker Prize described him as “one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years” following the news.

“We are saddened to hear that Martin Amis, one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years, has died”, they tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

