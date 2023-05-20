Sunak meets Zelenskyy at G7 summit as hopes rise of Ukraine getting fighter jets

Zelenskyy is on course to receive the boost of being donated advanced fighter jets after US president Joe Biden authorised western allies to transfer them to Kyiv
Sunak meets Zelenskyy at G7 summit as hopes rise of Ukraine getting fighter jets
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky meet at the Grand Prince Hotel during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 11:00
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor, in Hiroshima

Rishi Sunak has met Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Hiroshima after the Ukrainian president closed in on obtaining the F-16 fighter jets he wants to fight off Russia.

“Good to see you,” the Mr Sunak said, slapping him on the back after they greeted each other with an embrace. “You made it.”

Asked by reporters if it was a good day for Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy smiled, nodded and said “thank you so much”.

He is on course to receive the boost of being donated advanced fighter jets after US president Joe Biden authorised western allies to transfer them to Kyiv.

Mr Zelenskyy tweeted: “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today.”

Mr Zelenskyy flew into Japan for what had been a surprise visit until the news trickled out on Friday.

Having hosted him on Monday in his Chequers retreat, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed Mr Zelenskyy to a summit meeting room in Hiroshima, where allies are discussing their support for Ukraine.

“It was great to see you in the week,” Mr Sunak told him.

Read More

Ukrainian President to make surprise visit to Arab leaders’ summit

More in this section

Thousands of prisoners freed in Zimbabwe under presidential amnesty Thousands of prisoners freed in Zimbabwe under presidential amnesty
Greeks prepare to vote as PM Mitsotakis seeks second term Greeks prepare to vote as PM Mitsotakis seeks second term
Search for four children in Amazon jungle after plane crash Search for four children in Amazon jungle after plane crash
g7UkrainePlace: UK
A police officer watches as a man wearing a Spiderman mask uses a hammer and chisel to damage the Prospero and Ariel statue by Eric Gill, outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, in an apparent protest. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023.

Man attacks statue at BBC HQ with hammer and chisel

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd