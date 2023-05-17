Man indicted over theft of Judy Garland’s red slippers from The Wizard Of Oz

A man has been indicted over the theft of one of the pairs of slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)
Margaret Stafford, Associated Press

Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz.

The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018 – 13 years after they were stolen.

A grand jury indicted Terry Martin on Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, federal prosecutors in North Dakota announced Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic shoes that Garland’s character, Dorothy, wore in the 1939 film.

They were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the late actress’ hometown.

The shoes are one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie.

Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that when the slippers were stolen, they were insured for 1.0 million US dollars (£800,000) but the current market value is about 3.5 million dollars (£2.8 million).

The slippers were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum when someone climbed through a window and broke the display case, prosecutors said when they were recovered in 2018.

