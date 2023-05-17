Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in boost for global food security

Russia had set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or had threatened to bow out.
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in boost for global food security
Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP/PA)
Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 15:15
Jamey Keaten, Associated Press

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russia has agreed to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the war Russia launched more than a year ago.

Mr Erdogan said on Wednesday that the deal would be extended for two months.

The deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey last summer. It came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertiliser that Moscow insists has not been applied.

Russia had set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or had threatened to bow out.

The issue was pressing with Ukraine’s wheat harvest coming up in June and the need to sell that crop in July.

Ukraine can send its food by land through Europe, but those routes have a lower capacity than sea shipments and have stirred disunity in the European Union.

Read More

Russia orders arrests of film producer and director who criticised Ukraine war

More in this section

Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky Russia orders arrests of film producer and director who criticised Ukraine war
Elon Musk Musk ‘not stepping down’ as Tesla boss as he says motoring giant will advertise
Harald V Norway’s ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as flag-waving children cheer
Russiagrain#UkrainePlace: International
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd