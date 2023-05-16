Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts have agreed to separate meetings with a delegation of African heads of state to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Ramaphosa spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone over the weekend and they agreed to host “an African leaders’ peace mission” in Moscow and Kyiv respectively, a statement from the South African leader’s office said.