Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’
(AP)
Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 15:27
Gerald Imray, Associated Press

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts have agreed to separate meetings with a delegation of African heads of state to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Ramaphosa spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone over the weekend and they agreed to host “an African leaders’ peace mission” in Moscow and Kyiv respectively, a statement from the South African leader’s office said.

The leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt plan to join Mr Ramaphosa on the mission, the president said.

He added that Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky gave him the go-ahead to “commence the preparations”.

No details were provided on the possible parameters of the talks. Mr Zelensky has previously said he would not consider a peace deal to end the 15-month war until Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was briefed on the African delegation’s planned meetings and “welcomed the initiative”, Mr Ramaphosa said.

More in this section

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts
Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions
Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach
RussiaPlanPlace: International
<p>Britain's Prince Harry in bid to bring second legal challenge over UK security provision.</p>

Prince Harry in bid to bring second legal challenge over UK security provision

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd