President Biden is just ‘pop’ at granddaughter’s university graduation
President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter’s commencement ceremony (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 18:58
CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press

US president Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being “pop”, attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony.

Also present were Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, and US first lady Jill Biden, and the Bidens’ daughter, Ashley Biden.

Hunter Biden talks with his sister Ashley (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Before the commencement, some students waved at the president and took photos. He waved back and pumped his fist.

But other than that, Mr Biden was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognisable one. The family sat stage left, apart from the rest of the audience.

Idina Menzel, the actress and singer, gave the commencement address, even belting out a few lines of a song from the musical Rent.

After the ceremony, Mr Biden and his family went to a lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant.

