Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Villacoublay Air Base, south-west of Paris (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 20:21
John Leicester and Frank Jordans, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.

France dispatched a plane to pick up Mr Zelensky in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday.

Mr Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Mr Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support to re-establish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests”.

They will also discuss Ukraine’s military and humanitarian needs and “the more long-term perspectives for a return to peace in Europe”, Mr Macron’s office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French prime minister Elisabeth Borne at Villacoublay Air Base, south-west of Paris (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)

France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, including air defence systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.

France’s prime minister and foreign minister greeted Mr Zelensky off his plane that landed in the Paris outskirts, and he was whisked into the city from there under police escort.

Before flying to Paris, Mr Zelensky discussed his country’s planned counteroffensive with Mr Scholz in Berlin.

Mr Zelensky said it will aim to liberate Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders, and not to attack Russian territory.

More in this section

Early results in Turkey’s election show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with lead Early results in Turkey’s election show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with lead
Thailand’s opposition takes early lead in general election vote count Thailand’s opposition takes early lead in general election vote count
Turkey awaits election results as Erdogan’s leadership hangs in balance Turkey awaits election results as Erdogan’s leadership hangs in balance
RussiaFrancePlace: International
Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole at Jules’ Undersea Lodge positioned at the bottom of a 30ft-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Florida (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Professor sets record for living underwater

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd