Germany to supply Ukraine with €2.7bn in additional military aid

Defence minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.
Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 09:27
Associated Press reporters

Germany has announced it is to provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than €2.7 billion, including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

The announcement came as preparations were under way in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.

“Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as it takes,” he said.

