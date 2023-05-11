Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO as he finds mystery woman for role

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO as he finds mystery woman for role

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. Elon Musk said Thursday, May 11, 2023, that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it is now called. He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 21:36
David Kent and Associated Press

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter's CEO in six weeks - replacing himself with an unnamed woman.

Mr Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp, as it is now called.

He did not name the person.

Mr Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent CEO.

The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet on Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter’s executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Mr Musk has been saying for nearly six months that he plans to find a new CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter.

In mid-November, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44bn, he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.

While testifying, Mr Musk said: “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” More than a month later, he tweeted in December: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.” The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

More in this section

Rock that smashed through house roof was rare meteorite, say scientists Rock that smashed through house roof was rare meteorite, say scientists
Ukraine seeks to extend special deal to continue exporting grain Ukraine seeks to extend special deal to continue exporting grain
Tesla wrong to call automated driving system ‘Autopilot’, says US official Tesla wrong to call automated driving system ‘Autopilot’, says US official
Nicolas Sarkozy,Moammar Gadhafi

Prosecutors bid to put Sarkozy in the dock over Gaddafi campaign funds

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd