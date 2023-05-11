Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger
Muharrem Ince has withdrawn from the presidential election race (AP)
Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 13:21
Associated Press Reporter

A candidate in Turkey’s presidential election has announced that he is withdrawing from the race in a move that is likely to bolster President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger.

Muharrem Ince, the leader of the centre-left Homeland Party, was one of four contenders running for president in the May 14 election.

He has faced intense criticism for splintering the votes of the six-party Nation Alliance, which has united behind the candidacy of main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and of possibly forcing the presidential race into a second round.

“I am withdrawing from the race,” Mr Ince told reporters. “I am doing this for my country.”

Muharrem Ince delivers a speech at a rally in 2018 (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Ince had polled around 8% of the votes when his candidacy was announced but his popularity ratings have dropped to around 2%, according to opinion polls.

Mr Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still run in the parliamentary elections, and he called for votes for the party “from each household”.

The 58-year-old former physics teacher ran against Mr Erdogan in presidential elections in 2018 under the ticket of Mr Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition party, CHP. He garnered around 30% of the votes but later broke away from the party.

More in this section

School and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan School and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan
Russian invasion of Ukraine Superyacht detained by British government after Ukraine invasion in High Court challenge
Hundreds of Imran Khan’s supporters detained in Pakistan police raids Hundreds of Imran Khan’s supporters detained in Pakistan police raids
ElectionPlace: International
Police officers wearing gas masks and firefighters stand in front of a residential building in Ratingen (David Young/dpa via AP)

German firefighters and police officers injured in explosion at flats

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd