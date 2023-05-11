Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin files for divorce

Marin filed jointly with her husband of three years, Markus Raikkonen, they announced on Instagram
Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin files for divorce

Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meets with the media at the Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marin announced that she will not seek another term as chair of SDP. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 08:00
Essi Lehto, Reuters

Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce jointly with her husband of three years Markus Raikkonen, they said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," they said in separate Instagram stories.

Marin and Raikkonen, who until recently worked at a venture capital firm, share a 5-year-old daughter. They married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have lived our youth together, entered adulthood together and grown into parents for our dear daughter together," Marin wrote on Instagram after her August 2020 wedding to Raikkonen.

Marin and her Social Democratic Party lost Finland's election for parliament last month, trailing the right-wing National Coalition Party as well as the nationalist Finns Party.

Marin, 37, the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, even as voters at home opted for a new government.

Read More

Donald Trump says sexual assault case was ‘fake’ and calls January 6 ‘beautiful day’

More in this section

Donald Trump Donald Trump says sexual assault case was ‘fake’ and calls January 6 ‘beautiful day’
Islami Jihad commander killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza Islami Jihad commander killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza
Colleen Shogan National Archives leader confirmed amid turmoil over Trump probe
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes questions from journalists during a press conference in Japan (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Yellen warns US default would be ‘a catastrophe’ as G7 finance ministers meet

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd