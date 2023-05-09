Court again denies Dani Alves’ request to be freed on bail

Court again denies Dani Alves’ request to be freed on bail
Brazil’s Dani Alves (Andre Penner/AP)
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 20:33
Associated Press reporters

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves will remain in jail after a Spanish court on Tuesday denied his request to be freed on bail while a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian is investigated.

The court had already denied a similar request by Alves’ defence team in February, saying he was a flight risk.

The footballer was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on December 30.

Dani Alves during the Fifa World Cup round of sixteen match against South Korea in December (Peter Byrne/PA)

He has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

A judge ordered Alves to be held without bail after analysing the initial inquiry by authorities and hearing evidence from the accused, the alleged victim and witnesses. A trial date has yet to be set.

Alves’ lawyers has filed a 200-page report and videos from security cameras that they said discredited statements by the alleged victim and other witnesses.

The lawyers also reiterated that Alves would accept any court-imposed measures, such as turning in his passports and wearing a tracking device, if freed on bail.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different potential punishments. A rape conviction can result in a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves, who turned 40 on Saturday, won 42 football titles, including the Champions League three times with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

More in this section

Donald Trump visit to Ireland Trump rape trial: Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed E Jean Carroll
Russia’s wildfire death toll rises to 21 in Ural Mountains Russia’s wildfire death toll rises to 21 in Ural Mountains
Dallas shopping centre gunman researched attack for weeks, posts show Dallas shopping centre gunman researched attack for weeks, posts show
AlvesPlace: International
Antony Blinken, James Cleverly

US and UK oppose Syria’s re-admission to Arab League

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd