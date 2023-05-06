Coronation of Britain's King Charles to take place with President, Taoiseach to attend 

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III is taking place on Saturday in London.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury during a coronation ceremony dating back centuries.

The event will bring together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple, with Charles’ estranged son Prince Harry expected to attend.

Invited guests include President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, French president Emmanuel Macron, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, British prime minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Jill Biden but her husband Joe Biden will not be attending. Celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, musician Lionel Richie and actress Emma Thompson are also set to attend.

Mr Varadkar said the king and queen "are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation".

"I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign. I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries. This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.

We have deep political, economic, cultural, and personal links with Britain, which provided a welcome home to so many of our citizens for generations. A vibrant British community actively contributes to life in Ireland in so many ways. And, of course, there are many people, in the North especially, who are both British and Irish.

Mr Varadkar added that he looks forward to "further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course".

The day will be a display of pomp and pageantry, with Britain's Armed Forces promising a “spectacular” event when the king and Queen Camila process through the streets of the capital.

The event is the military’s largest ceremonial operation since Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, with 9,000 servicemen and women deployed and 7,000 of these performing ceremonial and supporting roles.