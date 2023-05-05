Strong earthquake hits Japan – but no tsunami threat, officials say

Local media have reported that authorities have responded to reports of injuries and collapsed buildings 
Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 09:13
AP Reporters

A strong earthquake has struck near central Japan, but officials said there was no preliminary damage reported and no tsunami threat.

The 6.2-magnitude quake happened in Ishikawa prefecture near the central west coast of the main Japanese island of Honshu, according to the US Geological Survey’s earthquake information centre.

Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported that there was nothing concerning taking place at a nearby nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.

Japanese officials said there could be small waves, but no tsunami danger.

The country is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the country’s north-east caused a devastating tsunami and a nuclear plant meltdown that still reverberates today.

Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno (Kyodo News via AP)

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

