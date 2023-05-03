Zelenskyy seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

Before the meeting with Mr Zelenskyy in Finland’s capital, Nordic officials appeared ready to provide more aid as the war stretches into its 15th month.
Zelenskyy seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky waves as he is welcomed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP)

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 13:00
AP Reporters

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has travelled to Helsinki for talks with the prime ministers of four Nordic countries as part of his effort to secure greater firepower for his country’s armed forces as they attempt to dislodge Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark – have been among Kyiv’s strongest backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Before the meeting with Mr Zelenskyy in Finland’s capital, Nordic officials appeared ready to provide more aid as the war stretches into its 15th month.

Mr Zelensky listens during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP)

Danish prime minister Frederiksen said: “There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia.”

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store, another of the summit attendees, said: “Here in the north, we have a more unpredictable and aggressive Russian neighbour, and it is important that we discuss together how to face this new situation.”

The talks came a day after US officials said Washington plans to send Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous number of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition.

The weapons will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so they can go quickly to the front lines, according to the officials.

Read More

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin - RIA

More in this section

Jair Bolsonaro Brazilian police search ex-president Bolsonaro’s home
Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda
Serbian school shooter ‘had list of pupils to target’ Serbian school shooter ‘had list of pupils to target’
Summit#UkrainePlace: International
Go First staff work at the airline ticket counter at Indra Gandhi International Airport (AP)

Indian no-frills air carrier Go First files for bankruptcy

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd