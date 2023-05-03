Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders

Part of Helsinki has been closed to cars, bicycles and pedestrians while the meeting takes place
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 10:10
AP Reporters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit.

Mr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. They will discuss their support for Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland – have largely rallied around Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Those attending the meeting at the Finnish Presidential Palace in Helsinki are Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir and Finnish President Mr Niinisto.

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school (AP)

Eight children and guard killed after teenage boy opens fire in Belgrade school

