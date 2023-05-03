Eight children and a guard killed after teenage boy opens fire at school in Serbian capital

The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.
Police block the street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade (AP)
Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 09:12
AP Reporters

Eight children and their guard have been killed in a shooting at a Belgrade school, Serbian police said.

Officers said they received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8.40am (7.40am Irish time), they said in a statement.

The suspect, a seventh grade student (aged around 13), was arrested, police said.

The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father’s gun at other students and the school guard.

Serbian media have reported that the guard was killed in the shooting. Police gave no other details.

Police officers block the streets surrounding the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade (AP)

Reports said terrified parents have arrived to the school trying to find their children.

Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

Mass shootings in Serbia are extremely rare. Experts, however, have repeatedly warned about the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s.

Police sealed off the blocks around the Vladislav Ribnikar school, in the centre of Belgrade.

schoolPlace: International
Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school (AP)

Eight children and guard killed after teenage boy opens fire in Belgrade school

