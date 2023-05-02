Man arrested after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into grounds of Buckingham Palace’

A controlled explosion was carried out outside the residence after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.
Union flags hang from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall, London.

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 20:58
Press Association

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was arrested at around 7pm after he approached the gates and threw items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the Palace grounds.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

