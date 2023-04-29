Life-size sculpture of euthanised walrus unveiled in Norway

A walrus that became a global celebrity last year after it was seen frolicking and basking in a Oslo fjord before it was euthanised by the authorities has been honoured with a bronze sculpture in Norway.

The life-size sculpture by Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian was unveiled on Saturday at the Oslo marina not far from the place where the actual 600kg (1,300lbs) mammal was seen resting and relaxing during the summer of 2022.