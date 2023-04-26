Quad leaders to hold security summit in Sydney on May 24

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will host US President Joe Biden and the leaders of India and Japan for a security summit next month.

The meeting in Sydney on May 24 will be Australia’s first time hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit. It will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Mr Albanese attended a summit in Tokyo hours after he was sworn in as prime minister following elections last year.

“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Albanese said in a statement.

“Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners,” Mr Albanese added.

The Quad was committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all, he said.

“I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in.”