Uber Eats driver ‘dismembered after demonic murder’ while making delivery

The driver’s remains were found at the home in rubbish bags and a cooler, which also had a receipt with Solis’s name on it, police documents say.
Uber Eats driver ‘dismembered after demonic murder’ while making delivery

Oscar Solis Jnr, who is charged with killing an Uber Eats driver during a delivery (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 20:37
Curt Anderson, Associated Press

An Uber Eats driver was murdered and dismembered in a “demonic” slaying while making a delivery, authorities have said.

Oscar Solis Jnr, 30, has been charged with killing the driver on Wednesday at a home in Holiday, Florida, Pasco County sheriff Chris Nocco said at a press conference.

The driver’s remains were found at the home in rubbish bags and a cooler, which also had a receipt with Solis’s name on it, police documents say.

“This was a horrific crime of passion,” Mr Nocco said.

“This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”

Solis faces charges of murder while engaged in a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and for a parole violation, jail records show.

He was released from an Indiana prison in January after serving four years for an assault and burglary conviction, Mr Nocco said.

He moved to his Florida home about three months ago.

The case comes amid several recent random shootings of people around the US who approached strangers’ homes, including a couple in Davie, Florida, whose car was fired at when they were making an Instacart delivery but turned into the wrong driveway. They were not hurt.

A mugshot shows Solis’s face covered with tattoos and Mr Nocco said he was affiliated in Indiana with the violent MS-13 gang.

In Florida, the 6ft4, 22-stone Solis worked in security at a strip club, according to the police papers.

Evidence collected in the case includes blood found in various places around the house and a key fob belonging to the victim that was found on Solis’s dresser, on top of his wallet.

Police documents also say the victim’s car was found abandoned a short distance away, and inside were a trash bag containing blood-soaked rags and towels, a Door Dash bag like one the victim carried and an employment time card with Solis’s name on it.

Investigators also obtained CCTV footage from the house showing the victim making the food delivery and, later, two Hispanic men carrying heavy rubbish bags outside.

The other man, who worked as a driver for Solis, has not been charged.

The victim was reported missing by his wife after he never came home from his Uber Eats deliveries.

Uber told investigators the victim’s last reported location was at Solis’s home.

Pasco County is just north of Tampa on the Gulf coast.

Read More

Eight family members found dead in burning house were shot in ‘murder-suicide’

More in this section

Brixton O2 Academy incident Metropolitan Police apply for O2 Academy Brixton to be closed for good
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Eight family members found dead in burning house were shot in ‘murder-suicide’ Eight family members found dead in burning house were shot in ‘murder-suicide’
holidayPlace: International
E. Jean Carroll

Six men and three women chosen as jurors in rape case against Trump

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd