Sudanese army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin

Sudanese army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum (Maheen S via AP)
Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 11:23
Associated Press reporters

The Sudanese army has said it is coordinating efforts to take diplomats from the UK, the US, China and France out of the country on military planes, as fighting persists in the capital including at its main airport.

The military said army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan, which has been hit by violence for the past week.

Countries have struggled to bring out their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed more than 400 people so far.

With Sudan’s main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

Gen Burhan said diplomats from Saudi Arabia had already been taken out of Port Sudan and airlifted back to the kingdom.

He said Jordan’s diplomats will soon be evacuated in the same way.

More in this section

Pizza-dip-on-legs and milkman aim to deliver world records at London Marathon Pizza-dip-on-legs and milkman aim to deliver world records at London Marathon
Krissy Shields US Supreme Court preserves women’s access to abortion pill
Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies aged 86 Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies aged 86
ViolencePlace: International
<p>Picture: Marc O'Sullivan</p>

‘Appalling’ Earth Day greenwashing must not detract from message, says protest founder

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd