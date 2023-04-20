Paul O’Grady laid to rest after service attended by close friends and family

The service included a eulogy from actor Julian Clary and a reading from Michael Cashman
Paul O’Grady laid to rest after service attended by close friends and family

The funeral cortege of Paul O’Grady (Yui Mok/PA)

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 17:05
Ellie Iorrizo and Alex Green, PA

Comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest following a service which included a eulogy from actor Julian Clary and a reading from Michael Cashman.

The private funeral was held at St Rumwold’s Church in the village of Bonnington in Kent on Thursday afternoon, conducted by Reverend Canon Roger Martin.

Mourners then headed to a wake at Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent.

The funeral cortege of Paul O’Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

The service featured a series of personal tributes to O’Grady, including a bronze statue of his beloved late dog Buster that had been placed on top of a leopard-print throw.

Meanwhile, a photograph of a smiling O’Grady was centred at the front of the Grade I listed parish church surrounded by arrangements of lilies in a nod to his drag alter ego, Lily Savage.

Mr Martin welcomed family and friends including comedian Clary, actress Sheila Hancock, and the late Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell.

Ronnie and Sally Wood arrive for the funeral of Paul O’Grady (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Salvation Army Band played songs such as Tomorrow from the musical Annie – in which O’Grady was starring in a touring production at the time of his death.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and comedian Alan Carr were also among the celebrity attendees.

Husband of Paul O’Grady, Andre Portasio (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ahead of the service, O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio was emotional as he rode in the carriage drawn by two black horses and decorated with a wreath of their dog Buster, with one of their other dogs, Conchita, on his lap.

