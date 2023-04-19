Sudanese army and paramilitary rival announce fresh ceasefire

Sudanese army and paramilitary rival announce fresh ceasefire
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)
Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 17:43
Jack Jeffery and Samy Magdy, Associated Press

Sudan’s military and its paramilitary rival have each announced that they will abide by a 24-hour ceasefire, starting on Wednesday evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.

The military said in a statement that the truce had begun at 6pm local time on Wednesday, that it was “for humanitarian purposes” and would last until the next evening, “depending on whether the other side adheres to its provisions”.

Earlier in the day, its opponent, the Rapid Support Forces, had said it would abide by a 24-hour truce starting in the evening.

A similar pause on Tuesday night fell apart almost immediately, and it was not clear if the new attempt would hold.

People walk past shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Residents in Omdurman, the city adjacent to the capital Khartoum, said they still heard sporadic gunfire and explosions after the announced truce took effect.

