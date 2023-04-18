One person killed as parking garage partially collapses in New York City

One person killed as parking garage partially collapses in New York City
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York’s Financial District near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage (Julie Jacobson/AP/PA)
Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 22:49
Ted Shaffrey, Associated Press

One person was killed when a parking garage partially collapsed in New York City’s Financial District.

Five people were injured.

The three-story building fell around 4pm near City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building.

The partially collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan’s Financial District (Charlie Franklin via AP/PA)

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated”.

Other Pace students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building.

At one point, firefighters were pulled out because of concerns about the building’s stability, the department said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route to the scene, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.

More in this section

Fox and Dominion reach settlement over false US election claims Fox and Dominion reach settlement over false US election claims
Several people injured in gym attack in German city Several people injured in gym attack in German city
SNP finances investigation SNP treasurer held in finance probe released without charge
garagePlace: International
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting in Bowdoin, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP/PA)

Four people fatally shot in house before gunfire on highway

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd