Fox and Dominion reach settlement over false election claims

Fox and Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 21:18
David Bauder and Randall Chase, Associated Press

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox has announced that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury just as the trial was to begin.

The announcement averts a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The sudden announcement came after jurors had been seated and lawyers were preparing to make opening statements for a trial that had been expected to last six weeks.

Terms were not disclosed for the proposed settlement, which still needs approval from the judge overseeing the case.

Jury selection earlier on Tuesday in the voting machine company’s 1.6 billion dollar (£1.29 billion) defamation lawsuit against Fox News came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement.

Opening statements, which were scheduled to start later on Tuesday, were delayed before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis made his announcement.

More in this section

SNP finances investigation SNP treasurer held in finance probe released without charge
Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary
Noah's Ark Zoo Farm willow plantation Large animals travel more slowly because they cannot keep cool – study
murdochPlace: International
Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd