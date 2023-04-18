Several people injured in gym attack in German city

Several people injured in gym attack in German city
Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 19:47
Associated Press reporters

Several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg, police said.

Tuesday evening’s attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object” at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted.

“The situation is currently still confusing.”

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported.

Several victims were taken to hospital, while investigators searched the gym and questioned witnesses to the attack, dpa said.

Police said they received the first emergency calls at about 5.40pm local time.

More in this section

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm willow plantation Large animals travel more slowly because they cannot keep cool – study
Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany
T rex skeleton sells for almost €5m at Zurich auction T rex skeleton sells for almost €5m at Zurich auction
attackPlace: International
Holocaust survivors and supporters participate in the annual March of the Living in Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd