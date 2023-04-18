Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany

Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany
Damaged military vehicles are seen on the side of the A6 highway near Amberg, Germany following an accident on Monday, April 17, 2023 (Haubner/dpa via AP/PA)
Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 18:10
Associated Press reporters

Seven soldiers were injured after armoured military vehicles crashed into each other on a Bavarian highway, German police said.

Several German media outlets reported that the vehicles involved in the crash on Monday belonged to the US military, but German police said they were not authorised to give out information on the nationality of the injured soldiers.

The public affairs office for the US Army Europe and Africa in Germany did not immediately return calls seeking confirmation.

According to initial findings, seven soldiers were injured and brought to hospital, two of them via rescue helicopter

Police in Amberg in southern Germany said that “a military convoy was driving on the A6 highway on manoeuvre duty, and that for still unknown reasons a rear-end collision involving four armoured vehicles occurred”.

“According to initial findings, seven soldiers were injured and brought to hospital, two of them via rescue helicopter,” Tobias Mattes from Amberg police said in a statement, adding that one of the soldiers was in a serious condition.

The crash occurred at around 10.55am local time on the highway stretch between the Sulzbach-Rosenberg and Amberg-West junctions in the direction toward the Czech Republic.

The highway was blocked until the late afternoon.

Amberg is 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the US Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr.

More in this section

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence
Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’ Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’
Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200 Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200
soldiersPlace: International
Cyril Koller, chief executive of auction house Koller, stands next to the head of the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, during an auction in Zurich, Switzerland (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP/PA)

T rex skeleton sells for almost €5m at Zurich auction

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd