Vladimir Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine
(Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 06:35
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

A video released by the Kremlin early on Tuesday showed Mr Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. It showed Mr Putin receiving reports from the top military brass.

He then moved by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region to hear reports about the situation there.

Mr Putin with Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia took the Kherson and Luhansk regions into its fold along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in September in a move that was rejected by most of the world as illegal annexation.

It was impossible to independently verify the footage released by the Kremlin.

The trip marked a second visit by Mr Putin to the areas that Russia occupied in Ukraine in as many months.

(Andrew Harnik/AP, Pool)

