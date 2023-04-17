Macron addresses France amid anger over pension reform

“Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he said
Macron addresses France amid anger over pension reform
French President Emmanuel Macron (Lewis Joly, Pool/AP)
Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 19:21
Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed.

In a televised address to the nation, Mr Macron said “these changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension”, after he enacted the pension law on Saturday.

“Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he added.

The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president, who is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.

Place: International
Smoke is seen rising from Khartoum’s skyline in Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Death toll soars past 180 as generals battle across Sudan

