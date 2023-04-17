Firefighters tackle France’s first major forest blaze of 2023

Firefighters tackle France’s first major forest blaze of 2023
Firefighters are tackling France’s first major forest blaze of the year (Pierre Petit/SDIS66/AP)
Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 10:04
Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of firefighters are battling to bring France’s first major forest blaze of the year under control.

The fire has ripped through swathes of woods and scrubland straddling the country’s southern border with Spain.

Firefighters tackle the flames near Cerbere in southern France, near the border with Spain (Pierre Petit/SDIS66/AP)

Rescue services spokesman Arnaud Wilm told broadcaster FranceInfo on Monday morning that the blaze is being successfully contained and that its biggest flames have been extinguished but fire crews have yet to completely stop its spread and put it out.

He said more than 500 firefighters remain on the scene.

The blaze erupted on Sunday and burned on hundreds of acres of land between Banyuls-sur-Mer and Cerbere on the Mediterranean coast, and spread across the border into Spain.

More in this section

Airbus and Air France awaiting verdict over 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash Airbus and Air France awaiting verdict over 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash
US and allies carry out more drills in face of North Korean threat US and allies carry out more drills in face of North Korean threat
Civilian death toll reaches 97 as Sudan battles intensify on third day Civilian death toll reaches 97 as Sudan battles intensify on third day
ForestFirePlace: International
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and denigrating the Russian military (AP)

Russian opposition activist jailed for 25 years

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd