‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise $34m so far in 2023

The former US leader, who is also facing several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanise supporters, claiming all the cases are politically motivated.
‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise $34m so far in 2023
Donald Trump (AP)
Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 17:36
AP Reporters

Former US president Donald Trump has raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year – buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him, his campaign said.

His total raised after the March 30 indictment approached what he took in over the previous three months, figures showed.

Mr Trump’s latest fundraising report due to be filed on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission will show he raised more than $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the the first three months of the year, the campaign said.

Of that total for the period of January 1 to March 31, $4 million came in after Trump supporters picket outside a hotel hosting an address by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The fundraising numbers were first reported by Politico.

Mr Trump began raising money off the news of his indictment, and his campaign said he took in $15.4 million since the announcement of charges and Saturday’s filing deadline for the fundraising report.

The former US leader, who is also facing several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanise supporters, claiming all the cases are politically motivated.

He has portrayed the New York charges as “election interference” but also suggested they may help him win support.

Mr Trump addresses the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis (AP)

Mr Trump has dominated the Republican field in the early stages of the 2024 presidential race. But many rich party donors have been looking to send their support elsewhere this time.

Until his indictment, his campaign fundraising had lagged behind the massive amounts he used to raise in days or in hours when he was president.

Only a few candidates have officially entered the race: Mr Trump’s UN ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor; former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who announced his intentions days after Mr Trump’s indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

More candidates, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, are expected to enter the race by the time the next fundraising reports are due in mid-July.

Read More

'There were gaffes': How the US and British media reacted to Joe Biden's Ireland trip 

More in this section

Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes
Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants
Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike
TrumpPlace: International
Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum (AP)

Wider conflict feared as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd