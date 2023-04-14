US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents

US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents
Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, was taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday (WCVB-TV via AP)
Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 15:36
Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker, Associated Press

A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman arrested over the leak of highly classified military documents has appeared in court in Boston.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was arrested by heavily armed FBI agents on Thursday following a week-long criminal investigation into the disclosure of highly sensitive government records.

It was an alarming breach that exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of the war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other top national security issues.

A federal magistrate judge ordered that Teixeira must remain in jail at least until a detention hearing set for next Wednesday.

