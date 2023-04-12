Judge considers probe into whether Fox News withheld evidence in defamation case

The judge presiding over a defamation case against Fox News has said he is likely to order an independent review to determine whether the network improperly withheld evidence, a step that could lead to sanctions.

The move by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis came amid a burst of fresh revelations in the 1.6 billion dollar (£1.3 billion) defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against the conservative network and its parent company, Fox Corp.