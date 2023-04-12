Expelled black politician Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee legislature

Justin Pearson arrives at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., before marching to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, where it is expected Pearson will be reinstated to his position in the Tennessee House. (Chris Day /The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 19:48
Associated Press reporters

Commissioners in Memphis have voted to reinstate one of two black Democrats who were kicked out of the Republican-led Tennessee House of Representatives.

Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to send Justin Pearson back to the legislature in Nashville.

Republicans had banished Mr Pearson and Justin Jones last week over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting.

Nashville Metropolitan Council took only a few minutes on Monday to restore Mr Jones to office. He was quickly reinstated to his House seat.

Alexei Navalny (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

