Expelled black politician Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee legislature

Commissioners in Memphis have voted to reinstate one of two black Democrats who were kicked out of the Republican-led Tennessee House of Representatives.
Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to send Justin Pearson back to the legislature in Nashville.
Republicans had banished Mr Pearson and Justin Jones last week over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting.
Nashville Metropolitan Council took only a few minutes on Monday to restore Mr Jones to office. He was quickly reinstated to his House seat.