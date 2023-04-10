Benjamin Netanyahu retracts firing of defence minister amid tension

Benjamin Netanyahu retracts firing of defence minister amid tension
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv on Monday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 19:40
Associated Press

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday retracted his decision to fire his defence minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Mr Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying in his post.

“I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu announced late last month that Mr Gallant was fired.

The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyse the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.

More in this section

Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky
Joe Biden, Jill Biden Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille
PoliticsPlace: International
Damaged houses in Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region of Ukraine (AP)

More than 200 troops head home as Ukraine and Russia swap prisoners

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd