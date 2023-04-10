Five killed in Kentucky after shooting at bank building

Emergency lights on an american police car (File)

Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 15:38
Associated Press

Five people have been killed in a shooting at a bank building in Louisville, Kentucky, and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police said six others were taken to hospital following the shooting.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. Reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

More to follow...

