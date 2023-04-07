Two women killed in West Bank attack blamed on Palestinian assailant

Two women killed in West Bank attack blamed on Palestinian assailant
File photo of Israeli security forces in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 10:52
Associated Press Reporter

An alleged Palestinian shooting attack in the northern occupied West Bank killed two women and seriously wounded another, Israeli medics said.

The latest violence came after Israeli warplanes struck southern Lebanon in a significant escalation.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said that two women in their 20s were killed and another woman in her 40s was seriously wounded near the settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley.

The Israeli military said security forces were searching for the attacker.

The shooting follows months of unusually heightened violence in the occupied West Bank and comes just hours after Israeli warplanes struck targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Lebanese check a small bridge that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Maaliya village, south Lebanon, Friday, April 7, 2023. Israel launched rare strikes in southern Lebanon early Friday and pressed on with bombing targets in the Gaza Strip, marking a widening escalation in the region following violence this week at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site.

