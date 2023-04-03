Tributes to Tory ‘giant’ Nigel Lawson after his reported death

Tributes have been paid to Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after his reported death at the age of 91.

Boris Johnson described him as a “giant” of Tory politics while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called Lord Lawson a “true statesman”, after the Telegraph reported his death.

The former MP and leading Brexiteer served in Margaret Thatcher’s government and sat in the House of Lords until his retirement in December.

Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2023

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mr Cleverly said: “Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died.

“A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Tory party chairman Greg Hands wrote: “Am sad to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson.

“He was active in @Conservatives politics until very recently, and will be remembered for his clarity of thinking, commitment to free market economics & willingness to challenge orthodoxies.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid said: “Very saddened to hear this. One of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as Chancellor.”