Thousands protest at TV show which accused John Paul II of covering up abuse

Thousands of Poles joined marches on Sunday in defence of the late pope, St John Paul II, following a TV documentary that alleged he covered up child sex abuse involving clergy in his native Poland before his election as pontiff.

The marches, which took place in Warsaw and other cities on the 18th anniversary of John Paul’s death, were organised by an anti-abortion group under the slogan: “You awakened us, we will defend you.”

Participants prayed before marching behind religious relics in the capital. Some marchers carried photos of John Paul. Since the anniversary fell on Palm Sunday, they also carried pussy willows and other tree branches, which is a Roman Catholic tradition on the Sunday before Easter.

The investigative documentary was aired last month by TVN, an independent broadcaster often critical of Poland’s conservative government.

People take part in a march in defence of the late pope, St John Paul II, in Warsaw (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Many Polish Catholics saw it as an attack on the legacy of a man revered in Poland as one of the greatest figures in the nation’s history and also venerated as a saint by Catholics worldwide thanks to the Vatican’s fast-track canonisation after his 2005 death.

The issue has taken on political dimensions in Poland, particularly since the country is due to have a parliamentary election in the fall.

The government has called the documentary an attack on the nation’s identity and ideals by the liberal political opposition.

It is a view that resonates with many Poles and which seems to have given the ruling Law and Justice party added strength as its leaders campaign.

Opinion surveys show the party is the most popular one in the country, with its numbers as high as when Law and Justice first gained the power to run the government eight years ago.

In Warsaw, some marchers carried Polish national flags and the flag of Solidarity, the trade union that John Paul inspired after he was elected pope in 1978 and which played a crucial role in toppling communism across eastern Europe a decade later.

A couple who joined the march, Eleonora and Stanislaw Sochal, said they were furious at TVN for producing a documentary they regard as defamatory to the late pontiff.

They remembered communism as a dark time when the nation was controlled by the Soviet Union and described John Paul as the person who inspired the resistance that led ultimately to the country regaining its sovereignty and freedom.

“TVN slanders our authorities. It slanders John Paul and it slanders all of our values,” Mrs Sochal, 76, said.

Polish authorities also marked the anniversary by offering passengers on some state railway rides free cream-filled pastries that are now famous because John Paul loved to eat them.

The freebies inspired mockery and criticism on social media, with some saying the state should not be spending taxpayer money to hand out “papal” pastries.