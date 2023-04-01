Joe Biden expected to reject invite to Charles' coronation next month

Mr Biden has reportedly turned down turned down the invitation from Buckingham Palace
Joe Biden expected to reject invite to Charles' coronation next month

Mr Biden will visit Ireland from April 11-15 for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and could meet Charles in the north at that point. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 12:53
Sally Gorman, Ciara Phelan and Mairead Sheehy

US President Joe Biden is expected to reject an invite to the King of England's coronation next month.

Mr Biden has reportedly turned down the invitation from Buckingham Palace, to watch Charles being officially crowned.

According to The Telegraph, Mr Biden may send his wife and First Lady, Jill Biden in his place.

Sources have said there is no threat to the "special relationship" between Britain and the US, and that the personal relationship between Charles and Mr Biden is strong.

Heads of state from around the world will attend the celebration on May 6, including all three presidents of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola, and Charles Michel.

Mr Biden will visit Ireland from April 11-15 for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and could meet Charles in the north at that point.

It is expected that Mr Biden will travel with hundreds of people, including family members, on the trip, and will spend one day in the North before spending the rest of the trip in the Republic.

It is believed that while in Dublin, Mr Biden will give a public address, with locations such as Trinity College and Collins Barracks being considered.

College Green, where Barack Obama delivered a speech in 2011, is another option.

It is expected that Mr Biden will also visit Mayo and Louth, where he has family links.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement when the pair held talks in San Diego.

Read More

US President Joe Biden set to visit Ireland from April 11

More in this section

Israeli police kill man at Jerusalem’s holiest site Israeli police kill man at Jerusalem’s holiest site
Seven dead and dozens injured as tornadoes strike American states Seven dead and dozens injured as tornadoes strike American states
Fall into chocolate vat saved woman’s life in factory explosion Fall into chocolate vat saved woman’s life in factory explosion
USAAmerican politicsJoe BidenIrelandUKPlace: UKPlace: USAPlace: Buckingham PalacePlace: MayoPlace: LouthPerson: Charles WindsorPerson: Ursula von der LeyenPerson: Roberta MetsolaPerson: Charles MichelPerson: Joe BidenPerson: Jill BidenPerson: Barack ObamaPerson: Rishi Sunak
A police officer examines the site of stampede, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 31, 2023. Several people were killed in the deadly stampede at a Ramadan food distribution center outside a factory in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Pakistani police arrest eight after 12 killed in Ramadan food stampede

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd