Joe Biden expected to reject invite to Charles' coronation next month

US President Joe Biden is expected to reject an invite to the King of England's coronation next month.

Mr Biden has reportedly turned down the invitation from Buckingham Palace, to watch Charles being officially crowned.

According to The Telegraph, Mr Biden may send his wife and First Lady, Jill Biden in his place.

Sources have said there is no threat to the "special relationship" between Britain and the US, and that the personal relationship between Charles and Mr Biden is strong.

Heads of state from around the world will attend the celebration on May 6, including all three presidents of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola, and Charles Michel.

Mr Biden will visit Ireland from April 11-15 for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and could meet Charles in the north at that point.

It is expected that Mr Biden will travel with hundreds of people, including family members, on the trip, and will spend one day in the North before spending the rest of the trip in the Republic.

It is believed that while in Dublin, Mr Biden will give a public address, with locations such as Trinity College and Collins Barracks being considered.

College Green, where Barack Obama delivered a speech in 2011, is another option.

It is expected that Mr Biden will also visit Mayo and Louth, where he has family links.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement when the pair held talks in San Diego.