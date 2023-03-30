US President Joe Biden set to visit Ireland from April 11

US President Joe Biden will visit the island of Ireland from April 11 until April 15, it is believed.

It is expected that Mr Biden will travel with hundreds of people, including family members, on the trip and he will spend one day in the North.

He will be in Belfast on April 11 before spending the rest of the trip in the Republic.

The Irish Examiner first reported in February that Mr Biden was planning a trip here this year with April being looked at.

It is believed that while in Dublin, Mr Biden will give a public address with locations such as Trinity College and Collins Barracks being looked at.

College Green is another location being looked at, where former president Barack Obama delivered a speech in 2011.

It is expected that Mr Biden will also visit Mayo and Louth, where he has family links.

Mr Biden announced earlier this month that he was due to visit Ireland, where he said he planned to visit both the North and the Republic.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April as the pair held talks in San Diego.

Speaking in New York earlier this month at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he looks forward to Mr Biden’s visit next month.

He said it’s very welcome news and to reflect and remember the role of the US in the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach added that Mr Biden plans to visit was "good news".

"I look forward to discussing the visit during my meeting with the President later this week," Leo Varadkar said.