Oscar Pistorius denied parole over killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

The 36-year-old claims he shot Ms Steenkamp by mistake – thinking she was an intruder
Photographers take photos of Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius as he appears at a bail hearing in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Feb 20, 2013. Picture: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 14:37

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole because he has not served a “minimum detention period”, authorities in South Africa have said.

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Ms Steenkamp, 29, at his home.

He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison and is eligible for parole under South African law after serving half his sentence.

More to follow...

