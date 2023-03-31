Oscar Pistorius denied parole over killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole because he has not served a “minimum detention period”, authorities in South Africa have said.
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Ms Steenkamp, 29, at his home.
The 36-year-old claims he shot Ms Steenkamp by mistake – thinking she was an intruder.
He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison and is eligible for parole under South African law after serving half his sentence.