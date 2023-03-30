Tapes of 911 calls made as school shooting attack was in progress are released

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to the Covenant School (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 19:12
Kimberlee Kruesi and Travis Loller, Associated Press

Nashville authorities released 911 calls on Thursday that capture the terror inside an elementary school during this week’s mass shooting.

The recordings show as people in hushed voices urged dispatchers to send help with sirens, crying and gunfire audible in the background.

One caller told a dispatcher that she could hear gunshots as she hid in the closet of the the Covenant School’s art room.

The recording started just before 10.13am on Monday.

A woman holds a candle during a vigil held for victims of the Covenant School shooting on Wednesday (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

“It sounds like somebody is shooting guns,” the caller said. She then noted that there had been a pause in the gunshots.

The dispatcher asked if she was in a safe spot and said two other callers had reported gunshots at the school.

“I think so,” the caller said, with children’s voices heard in the background.

The teacher then said she could hear more gunshots, and muffled thuds can be heard on the recording.

“I’m hearing more shots,” the caller said. “Please hurry.”

Three adults and three nine-year-old children were killed in the attack.

Authorities say police shot and killed the attacker.

Authorities have not been clear on the gender of the assailant, Audrey Hale, age 28.

