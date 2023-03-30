Residents evacuated after train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derails

Homes in a half-mile area around the site were evacuated, with residents taken to a shelter in nearby Prinsburg.
Residents evacuated after train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derails
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota (KSTP via AP)
Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 17:17
Associated Press reporters

A train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Minnesota – with nearby residents told to evacuate their homes, US authorities have said.

The BNSF train derailed in the town of Raymond, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, at about 1am on Thursday, Kandiyohi County sheriff Eric Tollefson said in a statement.

The train “had numerous rail cars derail” and several caught fire, Mr Tollefson said.

Homes in a half-mile area around the site were evacuated, according to Mr Tollefson, with residents taken to a shelter in nearby Prinsburg.

Railway safety in the US has been in the spotlight since last month’s derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio.

Around half of East Palestine’s 5,000 residents had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

Federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed reforms to prevent future derailments.

More in this section

Devotees killed as covering over well collapses at Indian temple Devotees killed as covering over well collapses at Indian temple
UN court rejects Iran’s claim to £1.6bn assets frozen by US authorities UN court rejects Iran’s claim to £1.6bn assets frozen by US authorities
ITV Palooza 2021 - London Brother of Phillip Schofield tells jury of tearful phone call with him
RaymondPlace: International
Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow will continue to inform the US about some tests (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Russia pledges to continue missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd