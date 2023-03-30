UN court rejects Iran’s claim to £1.6bn assets frozen by US authorities

UN court rejects Iran’s claim to £1.6bn assets frozen by US authorities
The verdict is read at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 16:36
Mike Corder, Associated Press

The United Nations’ top court has rejected Tehran’s legal bid to free up some 2.0 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion) in Iranian central bank assets frozen by US authorities.

The money is to be paid in compensation to victims of a 1983 bombing in Lebanon and other attacks linked to Iran.

In a 10-5 majority ruling, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the Iranian claim linked to the central Markazi Bank.

In a complex, 67-page judgment, the world court found that some other US moves to seize assets of Iran and Iranians in the United States breached a 1955 treaty between the countries and said they should negotiate compensation.

Iran’s agent, Tavakol Habibzadeh, centre, and delegation members wait for judges to enter the International Court of Justice in The Hague (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

If they fail to reach a number, they will have to return to the Hague-based court for a ruling.

But the largest part of the case focused on Bank Markazi, and its frozen assets of $1.75 billion in bonds, plus accumulated interest, that are held in a Citibank account in New York.

The court said that it did not have jurisdiction based on the 1955 Treaty of Amity.

Iran took its claim to the world court in 2016 after the US Supreme Court ruled that money belonging to Iran’s central bank could be used as compensation for the 241 American troops who died in the 1983 bombing, which was believed to be linked to Tehran.

At stake are 1.75 billion US dollars (£1.4 billion) in bonds, plus accumulated interest, belonging to the Iranian state but held in a Citibank account in New York.

After the bombing of the a U.S. military base in Lebanon, a second blast nearby killed 58 French soldiers. Iran has denied involvement, but a U.S. District Court judge found Tehran responsible in 2003.

The judge’s ruling said Iran’s ambassador to Syria at the time called “a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and instructed him to instigate the Marine barracks bombing.”

At last year’s hearings, US legal team leader Richard Visek told judges they should invoke, for the first time, a legal principle known as “unclean hands”, under which a nation cannot bring a case because of its own criminal actions linked to the case.

More in this section

Devotees killed as covering over well collapses at Indian temple Devotees killed as covering over well collapses at Indian temple
ITV Palooza 2021 - London Brother of Phillip Schofield tells jury of tearful phone call with him
Nine killed as US Army helicopters crash during training mission Nine killed as US Army helicopters crash during training mission
IranPlace: International
Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow will continue to inform the US about some tests (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Russia pledges to continue missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd